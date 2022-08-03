79-year-old man dies after vehicle overturns near Aten Road

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol says a 79-year-old man died after overturning on State Route 111.

At about 12:57 p.m. on August 2, a man was driving a Jeep Wrangler on State Route 111 near Aten Road.

The driver left his lane and drove onto the center of the dirt median then overturned.

He was taken to an Indio hospital and was later pronounced dead after succumbing to his injuries.

Highway Patrol says the cause of the incident is still under investigation.