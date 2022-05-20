Skip to Content
Two undocumented immigrants arrested for smuggling illegal drugs

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection says two people were arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs.

At about 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, agents stopped a red Jeep Grand Cherokee at a gas station on Interstate 10.

A K-9 team alert agents to the inside of the Cherokee where illegal drugs were found underneath the front seats.

Fentanyl pills with a street value of over $55,000 and heroin with a value of over $27,000 were found.

A 27-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were both arrested, for illegal drug smuggling and for not having the proper documents to be in the United States.

