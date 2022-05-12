California governor backs plan to pay for some abortions

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced a new spending proposal where taxpayers would help pay for abortions for women who can’t afford them.

This proposal being made in order to prepare for a potential surge of people from other states seeking reproductive care if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade,

California already pays for some abortions through its Medicaid program, which is the taxpayer-funded health insurance plan for the poor and the disabled.

But some women don’t qualify for Medicaid and don’t have private health insurance. When that happens, clinics will sometimes perform abortions for free, known as “uncompensated care.”

Now Newsom said he wants the state to give $40 million worth of grants to clinics to help offset those costs.

Anti-abortion advocates have opposed these proposals in California, but blocking them will be difficult. Polling shows a majority of California voters support abortion rights, including a majority of Republicans.