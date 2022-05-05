Skip to Content
San Luis stabbing suspect to hash out deal privately with state and defense

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A San Luis man facing attempted murder for stabbing a woman will have a settlement conference.

Marcos Rubio Diaz was arrested back in August 2021 after the victim was found with multiple stab wounds.

He will now sit privately with the state and his defense team along with Judge Brandon Kinsey for the settlement conference conference.

The purpose is to come to an agreement on how much prison time will be served.

Miraculously, the victim survived the attack because of police's quick actions.

RELATED: San Luis police officers honored for saving stabbing victim’s life

