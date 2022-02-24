SPECIAL REPORT: San Luis police officers honored for saving stabbing victim’s life

News 11's April Hettinger showcases their heroic actions and details the lifesaving award they received.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It was a warm Saturday in August of 2021 when officers received a call for help in the early morning hours.

San Luis police say what started as a verbal argument led to a man allegedly using the sharp tip of a knife to severely injure a san Luis woman.

"It was detrimental that even the hospital agrees that those injuries would have led to the female victim dying at the hospital or dying on scene if she hadn't been treated right away," said award recipient, Sgt. Emmanuel Botello.

A life or death situation had a good outcome, thanks to three officers on the night shift with the San Luis Police Department (SLPD).

"I was about to make entry through a window," said Officer Jose Zaragoza who also received an award. "That's when I was hearing the victim yelling and screaming for help from inside the house."

A woman was stabbed, giving her little chances to live while a suspect was caught red-handed with evidence of her blood on his hands.

"They ultimately saw the individual with a knife and began verbal commands to drop the knife, and he did," according to public information officer Lt. Marco Santana.

Officer Zaragoza details his response to the scene.

"I stayed with the suspect," Officer Zaragoza stated. "I took care of him while they were treating off the wounds, and then I eventually helped out a little bit with the wounds as well."

The officers knew they needed to act fast.

"Obviously in this case, the person was bleeding out, so every second counts," according to awardee Officer Aurelio Galvan. "The more you wait, the greater chance that person has to pass out or pass away."

In a situation where most people might panic, the officers' training kicked into high gear.

"The first thing that came through my head was my training," Officer Galvan explained. "We have had a first aid training in the past. It's called Stop the Bleed where they show us how to apply a tourniquet, how to pack wounds, that's what came to my mind. That and trying to keep her calm."

Proving one thing in police work.

"It shows that training works because if we didn't have the training, I don't know if I would have known what to do," Officer Galvan stated.

The squad had already worked together for about a year allowing ample time to develop an effective team pattern.

"We know each other. We help out each other as much as we can," Officer Zaragoza said. "I think we're a good team and that's the reason why it went so smoothly, and that's the reason why we were able to make a successful arrest, and we were able to save the victim."

"That particular night, it was the quick thinking of the three of us that really helped out make a difference," Sgt. Botello stated. "Everybody did something, did something of relevance in order to successfully arrest the suspect and to quickly render aid to the victim which had been stabbed multiple times."

Following their heroic actions. The three San Luis police officers received a lifesaving award in Arizona.

The organization called Mothers Against Drunk Driving chose these courageous men to receive this special recognition.

"They celebrate a particular scenario or incident, mostly referring to officers that deal with DUIs, but also, in this particular case, they decided to bring us up, nominate us because of the alcohol involved in this particular incident," Sgt. Botello explained. "It was a drunk person committing a crime and also because they were trying to celebrate the lifesaving of a person."

Although saving lives is what they agreed to do this particular case was one they remember.

"It is an amazing feeling. It's a really rewarding career," Sgt. Botello said. "There is a lot of ups and downs. Not every day is an easy day, but there are particular days like this incident where we're helping people make such a big difference and I can feel it as an officer."

But, another officer feels these actions didn't go above and beyond because it is their daily responsibility to save lives.

"It's our job. I don't think we should be recognized. It's something that we're expected to do, regardless who we're supposed to help out," Officer Zaragoza stated. "Whether we like them or not, we're supposed to be impartial, and we're just supposed to help out people."

Timing is critical just like this case where even seconds lost could have lead to the victim's death.

"It's a quick thinking, and you got to be selfless with your act," Sgt. Botello said.

And, it's all part of the job.

"It's something expected for us to do, regardless of what's going on," Officer Zaragoza explained. "We're supposed to help out people. That's the reason why most of us joined the police department, but it's an honor."

There were also children in the home during the time of the attack.

The suspect is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond and has not yet been convicted.

We will continue to follow this case until a final verdict is reached.

