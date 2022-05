YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man accused of killing his brother by putting him in a chokehold has a trial set for the end of June.

Adolfo Haros-Kempton will face a twelve person jury beginning June 29.

Back in February, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene where his brother was found dead.

He is being held on a $1 million cash only bond.

