A fight between siblings turns deadly

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - A physical altercation between siblings turned deadly Saturday afternoon.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) reports that it received a call around 3:30 p.m. about a fight that broke out on S. West Street, near Levee Road.

The sheriff's office reports that the alleged suspect put the victim in a chokehold.

YCSO has identified the accused as 61-year-old Adolfo Haros-Kempton, who was found in a nearby abandoned trailer and was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on second-degree homicide.

The victim is said to be a sibling of Haros-Kempton.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-crime to remain anonymous.