Skip to Content
As Seen on TV
By
Published 11:11 PM

A fight between siblings turns deadly

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - A physical altercation between siblings turned deadly Saturday afternoon.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) reports that it received a call around 3:30 p.m. about a fight that broke out on S. West Street, near Levee Road.

The sheriff's office reports that the alleged suspect put the victim in a chokehold.

YCSO has identified the accused as 61-year-old Adolfo Haros-Kempton, who was found in a nearby abandoned trailer and was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on second-degree homicide.

The victim is said to be a sibling of Haros-Kempton.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-crime to remain anonymous. 

As Seen on TV
Author Profile Photo

Arlette Yousif

Arlette Yousif joined KYMA in November 2020 as a Multi Media Journalist. She holds a BA in Journalism with a minor in Film.

You can reach out to Arlette for at arlette.yousif@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content