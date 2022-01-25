GOP election rules advance, include releasing ballot images

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - The Senate Government Committee in Arizona advanced seven election bills in its first meeting since the conclusion of the Senate’s unprecedented ballot review last year.

It was a review that concurred a narrow victory for Joe Biden in Maricopa County, but raised a number of discredited allegations of fraud and wrongdoing.

So in a series of party-line votes, Republicans on the Committee voted to advance bills that would make pictures of all ballots publicly accessible after an election; end all-mail elections for cities and school boards; and require extensive security requirements.

Proponents said releasing all ballot images would improve transparency, allowing anyone to check the official count after the election, but critics said it risked violating voters’ privacy and secret ballot.

In addition to the seven election bills passed Monday, the Committee also backed a bill to put new limits on the emergency powers of future Governors during public health crises.