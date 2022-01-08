Climate-friendly meals coming soon to Arizona State University

University is one of ten selected for the "Cool Food Meals" program.

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Climate-friendly meals are coming soon to the dining halls at Arizona State University (ASU) for hungry students looking to decrease their carbon footprint.

College cafeterias can be known for having fast-food options galore, but the university says there will now be healthier options that are less harmful to our environment.

ASU reveals it is one of ten universities selected to be part of the "Cool Food Meals" program, which is a partnership between the World Resources Institute (WRI) and Aramark, the food and dining contractor for the university.

“Our own research has shown that 60% of consumers want to reduce their meat intake,” Jack Donovan, president and CEO of Aramark’s Higher Education division shared. “Our 350 Cool Food Meals recipes use less beef and lamb, so we are meeting our guests’ desires, as well as making these items climate friendly.”

According to ASU, a badge will appear on certain dining-hall menus highlighting meals with a lower carbon footprint. A meal's ingredients and the resources used to produce it are the main criteria for the badge.

The WRI says ASU was chosen because of the commitment sent by enrolled students to combat climate change.