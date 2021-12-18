Fundraiser held at Chretin’s restaurant for victim of motorcycle accident

Proceeds from all sales on Saturday went to the victim, along with the money raised from a 50/50 raffle - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - People eating at the Chretin’s restaurant in Yuma on Saturday helped a worthy cause, with 20% of all proceeds going to the victim of a motorcycle accident.

The victim’s name is Xavier Castaneda, who was forced to have one leg amputated following the crash. To help with medical costs, his friends organized the fundraiser.

A 50/50 raffle where half of the money raised goes to medical costs was featured as well. For friends of Castaneda's, like Tylon Nyers, they were happy to see him getting help.

“Me and [Xavier] go back a couple years, he’s a great dude, he’s been really good to my family and my kids. So, it’s super hard seeing things like that happen to good people. So, I just pray he gets all the support he needs," Nyers said.

The raffle winner was drawn at 2:00 p.m. earlier, but proceeds from everything else continues throughout the entire day.