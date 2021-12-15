Amberly’s Place reports increase in domestic violence cases

Organization data reflects a "significant" rise in Yuma County - News 11's Cody Lee reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Amberly's Place is reporting new data that shows November was an incredibly busy month for staff. The non-profit advocacy group provided services to 242 primary and secondary victims.

Based on data, Amberly's Place cared for over 50 more people compared to the previous month of 191 victims.

That's a 24% increase.

We reached out to the The City of Yuma Police Department (YPD), which only reports data within city limits, they tell us calls of service decreased in November. Officers showed up to 57 domestic-related calls. In October, the number slightly higher at 66.

Today on News 11 & KYMA.com - We speak with Amberly's Place to better understand how it's staff is dealing with the increase over the holiday season. The agency also shares more of the alarming data.