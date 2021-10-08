Local domestic violence resource leads charge in Awareness Month

Local News

With domestic violence awareness month underway, one local resource center leads the effort - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Amberly’s Place has always served as a resource for victims of domestic violence, and with October marking a time to bring awareness, the center is holding several events to do just that.

The events being held include a mile walk in honor of victims on Oct. 27th in San Luis.

Various fundraisers, and even forums on the topic in both English and Spanish.

The purpose of the forums are to create a conversation with the community about the issue, something that executive director of Amberly’s Place, Tori Bourguignon, says is a major problem locally.

“Right now we’re sitting at 1,175 victims on the 2021 year and we’re only nine months into the year, these crimes happen right next door to us,” Bourguignon says.

She also says that creating a conversation with the community is important as it lets people know just how prominent the issue is.

“For many many years people would say, ‘oh that's an issue that happens in that neighborhood over there, but it doesn’t happen in my neighborhood,’ and on the contrary, domestic violence is an issue that crosses all regions of our community.”

While the events being held may come and go, Amberly’s Place will still act as a resource year-round, you can find out how to help the center directly by visiting their donations page.