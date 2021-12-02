Biden to extend transportation mask mandate

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - In a bid to address concerns over the Omicron variant today, President Biden is expected to extend his transportation mask mandate through March.

The mandate requires travelers to wear masks on airplanes, buses, trains, boats and in airports and other transportation hubs.

Biden first signed the order requiring masks for travelers shortly after taking office in January, and then in August, the Transportation Security Administration extended it through mid-January 2022.

The goal was to minimize the spread of Covid on public transportation because of concerns at the time over the Delta variant.