400k patients affected by Planned Parenthood ransomware data breach

MGN / Planned Parenthood / YouTube

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY) - A ransomware attack on Planned Parenthood in Los Angeles has exposed the personal data of nearly half a million patients.

The health care provider said it happened in October.

According to a breach notification the organization sent to victims, an unidentified perpetrator stole documents that contained sensitive information on some patients like, insurance information, their diagnosis, procedure or prescription.

A spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Los Angeles said there is no evidence that it was a targeted attack or that the stolen information has been used for fraudulent purposes.

