Governor Newsom casts ballot ahead of recall election on Tuesday

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC NEWS) - California Governor Gavin Newsom casted his vote over the weekend ahead of the recall election that could remove him from the governorship.

The California Democrat is facing the special election on Tuesday after facing harsh criticism from Republicans for the Covid restrictions in the state over the last year and a half.

Despite being outnumbered two to one in the state, the recall effort qualified for the ballot and has posed a threat to Governor Newsom.

The criticism reached a fevered pitch when pictures surfaced of Governor Newsom dining with lobbyists mask-free. At the time, both he and the state government were advising Californians to mask up and follow social distancing rules.

Attempts to recall elected officials are not all that uncommon in California with 179 recall efforts since 1913, but only a small fraction of the petitions actually winded up making it to a ballot. Just one Governor in the history of the state has actually been recalled. That was Gray Davis who was replaced by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Governor Newsom says the recall process has been weaponized, but he said the results will have profound consequences.

" his whole recall process has been weaponized, and not just this state we've seen it all across this country but notably here in the state of California," said Newsom. "It's exhausting. I can't imagine how voters are feeling, but I just want to encourage them - got to finish the job here, we can't take this moment for granted. The consequences of this election are profound and pronounced."

Despite all the backlasb, the latest polling suggests that the Governor will hold onto his job.

The recall election takes place Tuesday, September 14th.