San Luis Port of Entry on the verge of major upgrades and renovations

News 11's Cody Lee speaks with Mayor Gerardo Sanchez to discuss the $147 million needed and how it will decrease border travel times

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A portion of the 1.9 trillion dollars from a bipartisan infrastructure bill will go to the San Luis port of entry. The U.S. House of Representatives expected to vote on the bill on September 27th. If passed, the upgrades would be complete in three years.

City officials say this is the busiest port of entry in the state. The port was last upgraded nearly four years ago when DHS built a new pedestrian checkpoint facility. Before that, it went under renovations back in the 1980s.

City of San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez told News 11 plans have been in the making for the past 10 years.

According to the mayor, border wait times have been high, making it difficult for essential travel. People in vehicles wait up to four hours to cross and pedestrians have to wait nearly two hours. With the new facilities and technology, waiting at the border would be reduced significantly.

