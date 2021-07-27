Capitol Hill officers to testify in January 6th hearings

Top Stories

Testimonies come from front-line policemen

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The House of Representatives select committee assigned to investigate the Wednesday, January 6, riot holds its first public hearing Tuesday.

Four police officers who were on the front lines during the insurrection are scheduled to testify. This is what we know about them:

MPD Officer Michael Fanone

Since the Capitol Hill riot, D.C. Metropolitan Officer Michael Fanone has become one of the most outspoken officers who was at the scene. He openly criticizes members of the Republican Party whom have down played the nature of the situation.

Fanone's body-camera footage revealed how rioters pulled him into a crowd, beat him with a flagpole and tased him with his own taser multiple times.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn

The only Black officer scheduled to testify, Capitol Officer Harry Dunn, has recently had some public exchanges with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Carlson believes, "Dunn will pretend to speak for the country's law enforcement community, but it turns out Dunn has very little in common with your average cop."

Dunn's legal team vehemently defended him saying, "Tonight Fox News allowed its host Tucker Carlson, who has not served a day in uniform, whether military or law enforcement, to criticize the heroism and service of African-American US Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn."

U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell

Sergeant Aquilino Gonell had a moment of intense hand-to-hand combat with rioters, fearing he may die. During the scuffles, his hand was sliced open. Rioters also sprayed so much chemical spray on him, it soaked through Gonell's skin.

"They called us traitors. They beat us. They dragged us," he told CNN last month in his first interview about the entire fiasco. "And I could hear them, 'We're going to shoot you. We're going to kill you. You're choosing your paycheck over the country. You're a disgrace. You're a traitor.'"

MPD Officer Daniel Hodges

Officer Daniel Hodges with the Metropolitan Police Department had one of the most traumatizing experiences. Footage leaked showing him, "crushed in a doorway between a massive press of rioters and the police line, writhing and screaming in pain."

While Hodges screamed for help, rioters are clearly seen grabbing at his helmet, attempting to rip it off.

Republican leaders are reportedly hoping to capitalize on "security failures" which lead to the situation as a whole. As of current, Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are the only two Republicans on the committee.