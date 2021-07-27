Calexico Police Department calls for support as crime rises

Top Stories

A shortage of law enforcement hit the Imperial Valley - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A major alert from Calexico Police - officer say crime rates are up, but recruiting is way down. That has members of the Calexico Police Officers Association is begging for more support.

The union tells us, there aren't enough officers available to book suspects for non-violent crimes. This includes offenses like drug possession and driving under the influence.

Patrol Officer Michael Gonzales says this causes even more crime in the Valley. He says it also puts more people in danger.

“We have about 21 officers right now, the shortage is effecting us vastly as well with dispatchers,” he said.

With a population of about 40,000 residents, police say for every 1,000 citizens there should be one police officer. Right now, they say, that's not the case.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary takes an in depth look at the situation on a special pre-Olympics Early Edition at 4 p.m.