Former President Donald Trump to attend rally in Phoenix

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in Phoenix since the presidential election in 2020.

Turning Point Action says Trump is expected to be in Phoenix on July 24 at the Arizona Federal Theater. Charlie Kirk will host the Rally to Protect Our Elections featuring Trump as the keynote speaker and other guests.

“Arizona is at the epicenter of the 2022 midterms and, of course, the next presidential election in 2024,” said Turning Point Action Chairman Charlie Kirk.

Kirk adds, “It’s critical that our support is stronger than ever, so the average American’s trust in our systems and institutions is restored. We must start earlier and work harder than ever before to save Arizona and the republic. We are honored that President Trump is committed to that fight, and we know Arizonans are thrilled that he’s decided to pay their home state a special visit.”