Fentanyl busts at southern border

(NBC NEWS) - Growing concern over the rise in the smuggling of fentanyl at the southern border.

Drug cartels are getting creative, intimidating migrants to illegally transport narcotics, like fentanyl, into the United States using ports of entry.

NBC News rode along with border patrol agents during operations to find these smugglers. Chief patrol agent, Gloria Chavez, expresses her concern over what they're seeing.

Chief Chavez says, "We're very concerned about fentanyl. It is highly potent, and it's a lethal narcotic that causes so much damage to individuals or even the American people once that drug gets to the streets."