Weekly Rewind: Foothills armed robbery, band teacher arrested on sexual misconduct charges

Top Stories

Missed any of our trending stories this week? Catch up with our weekly rewind!

DESERT SOUTHWEST (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona stole the show this week with our most engaging stories coming from within Yuma County.

While on the topic of stealing, Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced Monday that deputies were looking into a home-invasion robbery in the Foothills that happened in the early morning hours on Friday, June 18.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8eHRFHfXaRY

The victim, who claims to be the homeowner that was robbed, took to Facebook on Monday to speak out about her traumatizing experience, claiming the suspects held her at gunpoint and restrained her.

She says two men broke into her home, displayed guns and demanded property. The burglars left after getting what they wanted. Though physically unarmed, the experience was quite traumatic.

Days later, the YCSO announced it had arrested two men in connection with the recent home-invasion robbery in the Foothills.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tiRgM4Qfv2U

Deputies tracked down and arrested 22-year-old Korey Gallagher and 27-year-old James Brazil on Wednesday. The YCSO says they served search warrants at both mens' homes, and found both the stolen property and the weapons used in the holdup.

Gallagher and Brazil have been charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, theft, burglary and criminal trespassing. They faced a judge for formal charging on Friday. Both are being held on $30,000 bail.

That same morning of facing a judge, Deputies say they took 20-year-old Christian Stringfield into custody on a number of charges including armed robbery, criminal trespassing and aggravated assault.

All the arrests stem from the home-invasion robbery in the Foothills community on June 18.

Speaking of hideous crimes, a Gadsden Elementary School District (GESD32) band teacher now faces 10 counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DjokJ65vNvY

41-year-old Felix Armenta was one of the lead band directors in the district. He was taken into custody this week by the San Luis Police Department. Armenta was also responsible for year-round band instruction as well as the band camp that is currently active.

He is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond, and was formally charged in court Wednesday.

That same day, the GESD32 announced Armenta was no longer associated with the district.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cezSkzs6AVA

A parent with three daughters in the district, Genaro Soto, says Armenta has been with the district for at least 13 years, and it's not the first time he's had issues with the school.

Josue Bezerra, Armenta's former student, recalls a strange gathering the band teacher started back in 2008. Bezerra also recalls the band teacher bringing female students ice cream.

Armenta's public defender said in court that there is only one alleged victim. However, San Luis Police say there could be more whom have not come forward.

Unless the case goes to the grand jury, Armenta's preliminary hearing will be Thursday, July 1, at 2 in the afternoon.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Imperial and Yuma Counties respectively have populations of about 180,000 and 214,000 people.

With regard to those figures, approximately 14.5% of Imperialites have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, while 17.4% of Yumans on average tested positive for COVID-19.

Both California and Arizona continue to hit vaccination milestones. Over 41.3 million vaccines have been administered in the Golden State. Whereas, Arizona surpasses 6.4 million coronavirus vaccinations.