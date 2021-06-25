Third suspect arrested in connection with Foothills home invasion robbery

News

Two others already facing criminal charges

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has arrested a third suspect in connection with a home invasion robbery in the Foothills.

20-year-old Christian Stringfield is accused in connection with a home invasion robbery at a Foothills home

Deputies say they took 20-year-old Christian Stringfield, of Yuma, into custody Friday morning on a number of charges including armed robbery, criminal trespassing, and aggravated assault.

22-year-old Korey Gallagher, and 27-year-old James Brazil, both of Yuma, also face a number of charges in connection with the case. Deputies arrested them Wednesday.

All the arrests stem from a home invasion robbery at a Foothills home on June 25. The victim says the men broke into the house, displayed guns, and held her captive until she turned over certain items. They left after getting the property, and no one got hurt.

Gallagher and Brazil are both scheduled to be formally charged on Monday. No word yet on when Stringfield will face a judge.

KYMA.com will continue to follow this case and bring you new details as they develop.