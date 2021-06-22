Victim claims she was held at gunpoint at her Foothills home in armed robbery

News

News 11's Adonis Albright speaks with neighbors who were less than a block away from where the incident happened

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Monday, The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced that deputies are looking into a home invasion robbery in the Foothills that happened in the early morning hours on Friday, June 18. According to YCSO, multiple suspects entered a home on E 41st Lane, some of whom were armed. The suspects demanded items from the homeowner before fleeing the scene.

The individual, who claims to be the homeowner that was robbed, took to Facebook on Monday to speak out about her traumatizing experience, claiming the suspects held her at gunpoint and restrained her.

News 11 reached out to YCSO to confirm these claims, but investigators are staying tight lipped as the investigation continues.

“We are alarmed that it could happen in our neighborhood", said Sharron Reese, a neighbor who lives not even a block away from where the home invasion took place. "In fact, my doors - they haven’t had locks on them in probably five weeks… and so I mean, we don’t worry about it, we just don’t lock our doors."

Reese has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years, and said she has never seen anything like this happen before. News 11 spoke with other neighbors that did not wish to be on camera or be identified, but described the neighborhood as a typically quiet one.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to call 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also submit a tip on the YCSO website.