today at 5:32 PM
YCSO: Suspects arrested in connection with Foothills home invasion robbery

Deputies say at least one suspect knew and targeted victim

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced Thursday it has arrested two men in connection with a recent home invasion robbery in the Foothills.

Deputies say the robbery happened on June 18 at a home in the 13000 block of E. 41st Lane. The victim says two men broke into the home, displayed guns, and demanded property. She says the victims left after getting what they wanted. She wasn't hurt.

Now YCSO says deputies have tracked down the men behind that robbery. They arrested 22-year-old Korey Gallagher and 27-year-old James Brazil on Wednesday. Deputies say they served search warrants at both men's homes and found both the stolen property and the weapons used in the holdup.

YCSO also says at least one of the suspects knew the victim. Deputies say that's why they released few details at the beginning of their investigation.

Gallagher and Brazil now face charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, theft, burglary, and criminal trespass. They'll face a judge for formal charging on Friday. Both are being held on $30,000 bail.

