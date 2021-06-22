Gadsden band teacher arrested on sexual misconduct charges

Top Stories

CBS 13's April Hettinger investigates the allegations against the lead director

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Gadsden Elementary School District (GESD32) band teacher now faces 10 counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

41-year-old Felix Armenta is one of the lead band directors in the district. He was taken into custody Monday by the San Luis Police Department. Armenta was responsible for year-round band instruction as well as the band camp that is going on right now.

The school district released a statement saying in part:

"The district is aware of the current situation a GESD32 employee is facing. At this time, the matter is under investigation and in the hands of law enforcement. We want to reassure everyone that the safety and welfare of our students is of utmost importance to our administration." Lizette Esparza

Gadsden Elementary School District #32 Interim Superintendent

Armenta is being held on a 100-thousand dollar cash-only bond. He will be formally charged in court Wednesday at 1 p.m.

CBS 13's April Hettinger lays out the allegations against Armenta beginning on 13 On Your Side at 5.