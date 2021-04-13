USBP: Brawley residents arrested for smuggling $76K worth of fentanyl

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested two people from Brawley after agents found more than seven pounds of fentanyl in their car.

U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) says this is the second major drug seizure within a week. Agents said the incident happened Monday afternoon at the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint.

Agents say they sent a Dodge Dakota to secondary inspection after a canine alerted the vehicle. They found a leather jacket sleeve hidden under the vehicle's rear seat with a duct-taped package inside that contained over seven pounds of fentanyl during the search.



USBP says the fentanyl is worth more than $76,000.