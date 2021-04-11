Gov. Ducey clashes with President Biden, Influx of asylum seekers, City of Calexico evicts homeless

Top Stories

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - National news met with statewide controversy this week when Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's clashed with President Joe Biden's recent gun control initiatives.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey made it illegal this week for state and local governments to cooperate with federal law that doesn't agree with state gun statutes.

Gun safety advocates argue HB2111 is unconstitutional and will be overturned in court. Meanwhile, the fight for and against gun control continues with no end in sight.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents say they're encountering increasingly larger groups of undocumented migrants along the U.S./Mexico border. In fact, they say they've seen groups as large as 95 in recent weeks.

Law enforcement told KYMA it's been making as many as 400 apprehensions a day for the last week. Many of the migrants are arriving in packs of at least 50 people.

Border Patrol continues plans for soft-sided facilities to help house the asylum-seekers who continue to flow across the border. Agents have released few details on the encampment. It's still unclear when it will open, where it will be located and how many migrants it will hold.

Speaking of encampments, City of Calexico officials ordered police to evict the campsite for the homeless people of Calexico.

Police say the campsite has brought many problems to the city, including robberies and insecurity. On the contrary, activists say the community and neighbors supported them.

During the eviction, police arrested Hugo Castro, one of the main activists that promoted the campsite, for resisting arrest. As people were evicted Wednesday morning, construction workers placed a second border wall to assure security in the area.

Schools in Imperial Valley returned from spring break to a less restrictive reality. Just this week the County moved from the COVID-19 red tier, to the orange tier, giving athletes more leeway to do what they love to do.

School superintendents are expected to meet with the Imperial County Public Health Department on Tuesday, April 13, to sort out the details.

According to the California Department of Public Health, outdoor high-contact sports such as basketball and soccer are permitted in the orange tier. Low-contact indoor sports such as dance and gymnastics are now allowed to begin some activities.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Imperial and Yuma Counties respectively have populations of 181,215 and 213,787 people.

With regard to those figures, approximately 14% of Imperialites have been diagnosed with COVID-19, while about 17.2% of Yumans tested positive for coronavirus.

Both California and Arizona also hit vaccination milestones. Over 22 million vaccines have been administered in the Golden State. Whereas, Arizona officially surpassed four million coronavirus vaccinations.