City of Calexico officials evict homeless encampment

Top Stories

Local activist arrested for resisting arrest

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - City of Calexico officials ordered police to evict the campsite for the homeless people of Calexico.

The campsite located on First Street and Andrade Avenue was removed on Wednesday morning after city officials say the area has caused many problems for the community.

Officials say people were notified of the eviction 48 hours ago.

During the eviction, police arrested Hugo Castro, one of the main activists that promoted the campsite, for resisting arrest.

Police say the campsite has brought many problems to the city, including robberies and insecurity. On the contrary, activists say the community and neighbors supported them.

As people were evicted this morning, construction workers placed a second border wall to assure security in the area.