New possibilities for sports in the Valley

Imperial County Coronavirus

A new tier means new rules - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Schools in Imperial Valley return from spring break to a less restrictive reality. Just this week the County moved from the COVID red tier to the orange tier, giving athletes more leeway to do what they love to do.

According to the California Department of Public Health, outdoor high-contact sports such as basketball and soccer are permitted in the orange tier. Low-contact indoor sports such as dance and gymnastics are now allowed to begin some activities.

School superintendents are expected to meet with the Imperial County Public Health Department on Tuesday to sort out the details.

