Skip to Content
Imperial County Coronavirus
By
Published 12:04 pm

New possibilities for sports in the Valley

MGN

A new tier means new rules - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Schools in Imperial Valley return from spring break to a less restrictive reality. Just this week the County moved from the COVID red tier to the orange tier, giving athletes more leeway to do what they love to do.

According to the California Department of Public Health, outdoor high-contact sports such as basketball and soccer are permitted in the orange tier. Low-contact indoor sports such as dance and gymnastics are now allowed to begin some activities.

School superintendents are expected to meet with the Imperial County Public Health Department on Tuesday to sort out the details.

Friday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif speaks with an optimistic local athletic director.

Imperial County / Local Coronavirus / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Arlette Yousif

Arlette Yousif joined KYMA in November 2020 as a Multi Media Journalist. She holds a BA in Journalism with a minor in Film. In 2019, she completed her internship at KLAS, a CBS affiliate station in Las Vegas.

While Arlette’s first love is writing, she is no stranger to the camera. Her background consists of acting, singing, hosting and even working for a major music producer. Even still, Arlette has worked in many different fields ranging from food service to hospitality and property management. Her first job was at her family restaurant when she was 14 years old. She danced around outside dressed as a clown waving a pizza box for the grand-reopening.

Arlette was born and raised in Southern California and spent about 6 years in Nevada before moving to Yuma.

You can reach out to Arlette for inquiries at arlette.yousif@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content