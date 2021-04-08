President’s gun restrictions to hold no ground in Arizona

Top Stories

Governor makes pre-emptive strike - News 11's Crystal Jimenez explains.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey made it illegal this week for state and local governments to cooperate with federal law that doesn't agree with state gun statutes.

HB-2111 was executed ahead of President Biden's announcement that created tighter gun control.

California Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement applauding the measures taken by the President saying,

"California has led the nation in passing gun safety laws. We are grateful to now have a partner in the White House who knows we can – and must – do more to end gun violence."

Local Representative Tim Dunn (R-District 13) says Governor Ducey acted ahead of the President's anticipated announcement.

This move concerning Arizona representatives on the other side of the aisle.

“I know it’s going to be a fight here in Arizona." said Rep. Charlene Fernandez (D/Dictrict 4) "And that’s unfortunate but we need to keep people safe whether they’re at an event at a school at a church people need to feel safe and we need to do everything we can to make sure they are safe.”

U.S. Representative Raul Grijalva not falling far behind.

"With three mass shootings in a matter of weeks, it's obvious we need strong action on guns," said Rep. Grijalva. "It's disheartening that Governor Ducey is more concerned with protecting guns than protecting lives. Safeguarding Arizona communities from needless gun violence shouldn't be a partisan issue."

Gun safety advocates say HB2111 is unconstitutional and will be overturned in court.

Meanwhile the fight for and against gun control continues with no end in sight.