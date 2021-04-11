Skip to Content
today at 2:15 pm
Congressional aide found dead after reported missing in Death Valley

Inyo County Sheriff's Office makes discovery

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Search teams have recovered a missing couple whom disappeared during a camping trip in Death Valley.

Inyo County Sheriff's Department located 32-year-old Alexander Lofgren and 27-year-old Emily Henkel on a steep ledge via an aerial search on Thursday, but had difficulty reaching them.

It wasn't until Friday that authorities were finally able to reach the couple.

Rescuers found Lofgren dead. The cause of his death is unknown. Henkel was blessed enough to be alive still. Law enforcement flew her out of the park for immediate medical treatment.

Lofgren worked in the Office of Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva. Congressman Grijalva tweeted:

Surveillance video had captured some images of the two and their Subaru in the national park before they lost contact.

The couple were allegedly experienced campers, but their car had dual flat tires and their supply of water may have run out days prior to being found.

