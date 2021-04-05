USBP: Woman left behind by smuggler dies

Top Stories

YCSO, Yuma County Medical Examiner's Office and BP agents continue to investigate

(KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents say a woman is dead, and two others are taken into custody after being left behind by their smuggler over the weekend.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said it received a call from an individual stating he and two others needed medical distress. Upon using the cellular signal, deputies found the caller's location.

Deputies, Border Patrol agents, and an Arizona National Guard helicopter responded to the area and found the 24-year-old woman deceased.

The other two survivors told agents they were left behind by their smuggler after the woman became ill after crossing the border days earlier. Agents said they both declined medical attention and were taken into custody.