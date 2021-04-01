Vehicle rolls over after fleeing from Border Patrol agents

Top Stories

BLYTHE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A vehicle with two undocumented immigrants rolled over after fleeing from Border Patrol agents on Interstate 10.

U.S. Border Patrol said the incident happened Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. Agents said they pulled a Honda Pilot over traveling westbound on 1-10 near Blythe.

The vehicle's driver initially yielded to the side of the road, but when agents exited their vehicle to approach him, he sped away.

Agents attempted to locate the vehicle when they found the Honda that had crashed a short distance from the initial stop. Investigations revealed the driver attempted to turn around in the median but rolled over.

Paramedics transported both men to the hospital for further evaluation. Only one suffered minor injuries. Agents say both Mexican nationals were illegally present in the U.S.