Gov. Ducey pushes to reverse Proposition 208

Can Arizona Republicans reverse a vote by the people? - CBS 13's Cody Lee looks to the state constitution for answers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Back in November, Arizona voters passed Proposition 208. It raises taxes on the state's wealthiest residents to fund public schools. Gov. Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.) opposed the ballot initiative before the election. He continues to oppose the law. Now he, and Republican state lawmakers are looking to either remove the law, or diminish its effects.

Gov. Ducey says he backs increasing funding for K-12 education, but he cannot support this law. Last week he laid out his two-step plan during a meeting with business leaders in Maricopa county. That plan starts with the Arizona Supreme Court.

The governor has filed a brief urging the high court to act to overturn Prop 208. A hearing is scheduled for next month. A majority of the justices are Ducey appointees, but that's no guarantee they'll rule in his favor.

The second part of the governor's plan involves the state legislature. Ducey wants to GOP-led state House of Representatives and Senate to pass tax cuts bills to offset Prop 208's impact.

The measure raised nearly a $1 billion for public schools by raising taxes by 3% on individuals making more than $250,000 a year, or couples making more than $500,000. The tax hike impacts only a narrow segment of Arizona's population. Still, state Republicans want it gone.

Howard Blitz, the chairman of Yuma County's Libertarian Party and a political science professor, says reversing a ballot proposition isn't constitutional.

“The Arizona Constitution says that the state legislature, nor the governor can ever override an initiative that was approved by the voters,” Blitz said. “So that tax is going to go through. Unless of course, you know, if this decision is appealed by the plaintiffs here,” he added.

Blitz says the only constitutional way to get rid of Prop 208 is by advocating for a new ballot prop to repeal it.

Hear more of Cody Lee's conversation with Blitz, and find out just how few Arizonans actually face a tax increase, tonight on 13 On Your Side at 10.

Cody Lee

Cody Lee joined 13 On Your Side and KYMA News 11 in March 2020, but he’s no stranger to Arizona. He grew up in the Phoenix area and enjoys everything Arizona has to offer.

Prior to moving to Yuma, he served as a News Video Editor at Arizona’s Family 3TV / CBS 5 in Phoenix.

Lee spent most of his life watching the news and discovering a passion for tv news journalism. After college, Lee received an opportunity in Las Vegas, Nevada at KSNV News 3 and worked on longtime local morning news program “Wake Up with the Wagners” and the #1 rated weekend evening newscasts. He spent 3 years at KSNV, before moving on to a new experience in Sin City at KLAS 8 News Now.

Cody later moved to real estate marketing, until he returned back to his hometown of Phoenix.

Lee is excited to start this new journey, as a journalist, right here in Yuma and Imperial Valley. He starts his on-air duties in the midst of the devastating Coronavirus Pandemic.

When he is not reporting on the amazing people in his communities, you can catch him enjoying a hike or spending time exploring all the great things Yuma and the Valley are known for. He also enjoys relaxing at home, reading all the latest headlines – with his tabby cat, Oliver.

You can catch him on the air Wednesday thru Friday at 6pm and 10pm on CBS 13. On the weekends, at 5pm & 10pm on KYMA News 11 and 10pm on CBS 13.

Lee hopes to bring you factual and accurate reporting on stories that are impacting the people of our beautiful communities.

You can contact Cody at cody.lee@kecytv.com.

