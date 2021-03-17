Valley gyms re-open after sitting closed for nearly a year

Top Stories

In-person workouts resume under limited capacity - CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel's reports

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - With Imperial County now in the red tier status, gyms have started reopening, bringing much needed hope and income to gym owners.

“A lot of them were desperate to come back," said Patricia Carrascosa, Studio Fit owner.

Carrascosa and her husband opened Studio Fit in Calexico 7 years ago. It was a business venture that took years of sacrifice.

They never imagined that a pandemic would put their entire livelihoods into question.

"You can just imagine the frustration of having invested your life’s savings and your whole heart and then you don't know what's going to happen," said Carrascosa.

Studio Fit had no other option, but to adapt to California's state orders.

