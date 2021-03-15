Friends and family mourn loss of teen in head-on collision

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Friends and family are mourning the loss of 19-year-old Chris Pelfrey who died after a tragic head-on crash on State Route 238 near Gila Bend and Maricopa.

Chris was a recent grad of Antelope High School.

Chris was a three-sport athlete who played baseball, football and wrestling. He was also involved in Student Council and Future Farmers of America (FFA).

Those like Brady Jameson, a teammate and friend, who have known his joyful smile since Chris was 5 years old say he was one special friend, teammate, brother and son.

"He could make any moment just really light up," Jameson explained. "He had a certain spark to him."

Ricky Jaime, who coached Chris in wrestling, baseball and football remembers him being the team's entertainer on bus rides and always being a team player.

"That's hard. Definitely that smile, that horrible singing voice and just the kid that... he gave 100%," Jaime cried.

Another teammate and lifelong friend, Jordan Quintero remembered a special moment of Chris passing the football to him during a game.

"I'm glad that I was able to be a part of his life and him a part of mine," Quintero said.

Three other people, Elizabeth Moreno, Devon Black and Mike Doman, were also injured in the accident and are undergoing surgery or hospital treatment.

All four Go Fund Mes have already raised about $60,000.