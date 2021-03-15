Local restaurants transition to indoor dining

Imperial County Coronavirus

Change sparks excitement for chefs and diners alike - CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel dishes out details

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - Imperial County's move into California's red tier has now allowed restaurants to open its doors to customers.

One restaurant in El Centro said business is looking up with the new change.

Jalisco's Mexican restaurant said they began indoor dining on Tuesday.

Restaurants can only have 10% capacity inside.

Jalisco's will also keep their outdoor patio for people who prefer to eat outside.

