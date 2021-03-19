Skip to Content
Large group of undocumented immigrants apprehended at border

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 79 undocumented immigrants turned themselves in after entering the U.S. on Tuesday morning.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents released a video to show the community how they continue to work around the clock in protecting the border.

Agents say the undocumented immigrants quickly turned themselves the minute they saw them.

In the video, multiple families attempted to enter with just a backpack and some with small children. Last Friday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it recently saw an increase in pregnant women and children.

