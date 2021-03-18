Mexican Consulate Warns Unaccompanied Minors Attempting to Cross: ‘Do Not Come!’

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - With the increase in unaccompanied minors attempting to cross the border alone, the Mexican Consulate in Yuma is now heeding a warning to them: 'Do not come, It is dangerous!"

"Unaccompanied women, young girls and teens are amongst the most vulnerable groups," said Jose Antonio Larios, Mexican Consulate in Yuma. "It is the duty of the Mexican republic to care and look after their safety and wellness."

At years' start, 97 Mexican unaccompanied children have already attempted the treacherous journey, already surpassing last year's figure of 20 unaccompanied minors between the ages of 8 to 17 years.

Upon entering U.S. territory, minors are given a COVID-19 test by U.S. Border Patrol. By law, minors or any asylum seekers are not allowed to be under custody for more than 72 hours.

That's where the Consulate steps in, aiding minors in reuniting with family members already in the United States. According to the Mexican Consulate, over 80% of minors already have a family member or relative in the U.S.

With a conscious mind of what drives minors to migrate, the Mexican government has ensured that the conditions and process these minors are put thru keeps their safety and rights as a priority.

The U.S. and Mexican government are now working in conjunction to ensure family re-unifications whether it be in the U.S. or back in their home countries.