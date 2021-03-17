Imperial County auditor accused of abusing his position

Top Stories

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County's auditor faces criminal charges. Prosecutors say he used his position to circumvent a family court order.

The Imperial County District Attorneys Office says Josue Guadalupe Mercado faces one felony count for violating his position and one misdemeanor count for disobeying a court order.

Prosecutors accuse Mercado used his position to sidestep a wage garnishment order from the county's family court. The DA's office released no further details on that case.

It does say, if convicted, the auditor could face up to four years in prison, and another year in jail.

Mercado faces a judge in Brawley next month. KYMA.com will continue to follow his case and bring you new details as they become available.