Border Patrol agent struck by car while helping others in Salton City

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An El Centro Sector Border Patrol agent was struck by a vehicle while trying to help others in a vehicle accident on Monday afternoon.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) aid agent Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos helped a vehicle accident on Highway 86 north of N. Marina Drive in Salton City when another vehicle passing through the accident scene hit him.

Deputies at the scene provided first aid to Flores. Paramedics transferred Flores to Pioneers Memorial Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we mourn the passing of one of our own, Border Patrol Agent Alejandro Flores,” said El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino. “The men and women of the El Centro Sector will be deeply impacted by this tragic loss.”

Agent Flores leaves behind his wife and three children. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.