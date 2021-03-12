Border Patrol performs two rescue operations within 24 hours

Top Stories

Incidents are allegedly the result of increased border activity

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) rescued two lost men in East County San Diego Thursday into Friday. The first was extricated near Jacumba, CA while the latter was found on Otay Mountain.

It all began at about 1 p.m. on Thursday when agents pulled over a suspicious vehicle near Jacumba. The driver and his wife told USBP that they were searching the area for the driver’s brother, whom had become lost after illegally crossing the border.

Once disoriented, the 37-year-old Mexican national called his brother via cell phone at 4 a.m. confessing he had been left behind by his group and was unable to continue due to fatigue. He provided his brother with coordinates in the Jacumba area.

During questioning, the man and his wife shared the disclosed coordinates with USBP. Agents were soon deployed, promptly found the man, examined his health status and determined he did not require medical attention. USBP notified the lost man's family of their discovery and took the man to a nearby station for processing.

San Diego Sector’s Foreign Operations Branch (FOB) received a call at about 2 a.m. on Friday from a man who claimed he was lost on Otay Mountain. The 51-year-old male, who is also a Mexican national, told agents he became lost after illegally crossing the border. He did not have a smartphone which prevented him from sending accurate GPS coordinates.

After gathering additional details, FOB agents had enough information to pinpoint an approximate location. The second lost man was located shortly thereafter. He was also deemed to be in good health and taken into processing at a nearby station.

“As smugglers become more callous about the welfare of the people they smuggle, the need for our rescue capabilities has increased,” commented USBP, San Diego Sector, Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “Thankfully, our agents continually rise to the occasion.”

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the USBP maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the USBP, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.