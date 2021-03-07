Department of Transportation issues lane restrictions on I-8
Pavement preservation project causes multiple constraints
TACNA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to plan ahead for I-8 lane restrictions near Tacna Monday, March 8, for asphalt work.
These following stipulations take effect:
- I-8 will be reduced to one lane in both directions between mileposts 46 and 66 from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Motorists should anticipate a 3-mile lane restriction while crews progress through the work zone.
- The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph.
- A 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.
It is recommended that drivers utilize Exit 42 (Avenue 40E to Tacna) or Exit 67 (Avenue 64E to Dateland) as alternate on-and-off-ramps for accessing I-8.
The ADOT is responsible for planning, building and operating a complex highway system in addition to building and maintaining bridges and the Grand Canyon Airport.
