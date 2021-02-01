Fire damages abandoned home in Somerton

Top Stories

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Multiple agencies extinguished a fire in an abandoned home early Sunday morning.

The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) said it received reports of a house fire around 3 a.m. at the 200 block of E. Spring Street in Somerton.

When SCFD arrived at the scene, it found an abandoned home with fire coming from the attic and the interiors.

Fire crews did a quick search to ensure no homeless occupants were in the home and immediately started extinguishing the fire.

MCAS Fire Department helped SCFD with the fire while the Yuma Fire Department backfilled the fire station.

It took an hour and a half to put the fire out but thankfully no one was hurt.

SCFD said the fire is considered suspicious in nature, being that the home did not have electricity or natural gas.