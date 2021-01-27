Sunset Health prepares to administer 300 COVID-19 vaccines

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sunset Health in Yuma has completed the vaccination process and ready to administer 300 vaccines this week.

Lucy Murrieta, the Director at Sunset Health, said on January 12, it expanded its vaccinations to Phase 1B, reaching people 65 and older.

According to Yuma County Public Health Department, the vaccines are a limited portion for Phase 1A and Phase 1B, including the following.

Phase 1A: Individuals in phase 1a include hospitals, *long-term care facilities, emergency medical services, outpatient clinics, home health care, pharmacies, public health, education ( school nurses and healthcare personnel).

Phase 1B: Individuals in the phase 1b priority groups include persons 75 years and older, law enforcement and protective services, and education and childcare providers.

Sunset Health will continue to work with the health district and the Arizona Department of Health as it gets closer to receiving more vaccines.

More vaccines are expected to arrive next week.

For more information and to schedule an appointment call (928) 819-8999.