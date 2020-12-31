Additional officers patrolling the streets as locals celebrate New Year

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Despite recommendations from local and state officials, people are bound to be out celebrating the New Year. While celebrating, law enforcement is reminding everyone not to drive under the influence whether you’re drunk or high.

The holiday DUI detail consists of more patrol officers, in addition to motorcycle officers out on the streets looking for impaired drivers.

Starting Thursday night and running through Sunday, YPD will be making sure the roads are free and clear of drivers under the influence.

Officers will cite you if caught drinking and driving and now that marijuana is legal at the strike of midnight in Arizona, law enforcement also looking for those driving high.

Officer Richard Kral explains the different resources you can use if you're out drinking.

“We want people to, you know, arrive alive and to come home safely. So if you're gonna go out you're gonna have a good time which people tend to do at this time of year, have a plan. There's plenty of resources out there to help you get to where you're going. You have taxi cabs you have ubers know friends and family, you know, just have a plan and then you know everybody wants you to get there alive and safely,” Kral said.

You can receive a DUI charge if your blood alcohol concentration is above .08%.

If you refuse to take a field sobriety test, that may result in a one-year suspension of your driver's license, if it is your first offense.

If it is your second or third offense, your driver's license may be suspended for two years.