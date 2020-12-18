Sen. Kyrsten Sinema talks pandemic relief as Senate works to finalize new federal funding

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As US Senator Kyrsten Sinema approaches two years in office, she's speaking exclusively to us on her current work to assist Arizonans during the pandemic.

The senator is currently working on several projects, in the Senate; the biggest one right now is the new coronavirus relief package that was passed in the Senate late Friday night.

Sinema tells me, she’s been urging congressional leaders since April to get this relief to Americans.

The new deal is expected to come packed with small business funding plus more money for Arizonans.

“There will probably be extended relief for unemployment insurance that's especially important in Arizona, as our state legislature has chosen to give the second-lowest amount in the country of unemployment insurance aid to Arizonans. So this boost from the federal government means a lot. And it's expected there will also be some additional stimulus checks for Arizonans,” Sinema said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Sinema says she secured critical funding for Yuma Proving Ground and MCAS Yuma.

The bill also gives Arizona service-members pay raises, more access to health care, and improves veterans’ childcare options.

The annual NDAA defense bill is now in the hands of the President, but there could be a delay in getting it signed.

President Trump has threatened to veto the defense bill amid a standoff with congress once again.

Trump opposing a section of the bill that would create a commission to study renaming military bases named after confederate officials.

Trump also wants to repeal section 230 of the communications decency act, which provides a liability shield for social media companies.

The senator told me the President has till December 23rd to sign the defense bill. If it's signed it will go into effect on January 1st.