Nearly 4,000 boats show up at Lake Lanier for “Great American Boat Ride” to support President Trump

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (KYMA, KECY) - Organizers were in for a surprise when 4,000 boats arrived from the originally anticipated 700 in support of reelecting President Donald J. Trump.

Parades and rallies on the water have been taking place throughout the country.

Safety was a big concern this weekend after several boats capsized at a similar parade in Texas on Saturday on Lake Travis. Five boats sank, but no injuries were reported.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the boating event went smoothly.