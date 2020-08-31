How to stay safe and out of trouble during Yuma’s dove hunting season

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's the start of another dove hunting season, chances are, you’ll see people partaking in hunting wildlife throughout open fields and other areas of Yuma County.

“Yuma County has many good locations for hunting out there that are made available, a lot of the people that come in for dove hunting are kind of already familiar with it.”

YCSO's Public Information Officer, Lt. Samuel Pavlak, explains some things to keep in mind.

“Individuals are prohibited from finding within a municipal or county parks such as you can't hunt in the west wetlands the east wetlands parks or on any golf courses or airport properties.”

It is also not a good idea to discharge a firearm within one-fourth of an occupied residence or farmhouse without permission from the people living there.

YCSO says it's illegal to shoot a firearm near any streets or train tracks.

Be aware of the ammunition inside your firearms.

“Per federal regulations, you can only have a total of three shells within the shotgun, one being chambered and two in the magazine, so that the shotgun must be plugged to accept no more than, than two shells and within the magazine.”

Banner outside of Sprague's Sports in Yuma, AZ

Everyone over the age of 10 needs their hunting license. You can get that for $5 from Arizona Game and Fish.

The 2020 dove hunting season will start Tuesday, September 1st around sunrise and runs through Tuesday, September 15th at sunset.

For more information on hunting go to yumadovehunting.com.