Rep. Tim Dunn looking to serve another term in AZ District 13

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 13 On Your Side spoke with Representative Tim Dunn, who is up for re-election in AZ Legislative District 13.

Dunn was elected in 2018 to the Arizona house and he currently serves as the chairman of the land and agriculture committees. He also serves as the vice-chair of the natural resources, energy & water committee.

We spoke on many issues, including his views on Yuma's military families.

He said communication is key to getting the support our military and veterans need.

We also touched on the massive agriculture industry. Dunn owns agriculture businesses and spent his life growing up in Yuma.

Dunn supports protecting Arizona's water to benefit in local agriculture.

"Its water, making sure we don’t change the water rights and law of the river."

"Just making sure that we have that future water is most important. We've worked on some tax issues for this last session that helped make us the same as other parts of the state as far as sales tax on fertilizers and chemicals. So we're just going to continue to streamline government make sure that we're not trying to impose anything that's under the regulations on agriculture community." Dunn said.

Incumbent Tim Dunn, will face-off against incumbent Joanne Osborne, and former representative Steve Montenegro in the primary on August 4th.

Coming up tonight at 10: Cody Lee will have more on the one-on-one conversation with the District 13 representative including his thoughts on the small businesses hit hard during the pandemic.